Now Corrie gets up to some curling capers

Book review

A new children’s book set on Arran has been published by author Alison Page.

Corrie’s Curling Capers is the third book in the Corrie’s Capers series written by Alison. Artist Tony van Breugel has come on board as illustrator for this latest story.

The story follows Corrie, The Westie Fest champion, from book one, who is invited to open the Caledonian Canine Curling Club bonspiel but she’s off to a slippery start as there is no ice rink on Arran.

After talking with her Papa, Corrie discovers curling was played on the island 200 years ago. Some family members left Arran around the time of the Clearances and Corrie still has cousins living in Canada who play curling for their national team.

A Westie family reunion in Glasgow allows time for sightseeing, curling practise and a sail down the Clyde to Arran -­ via Ailsa Craig, of course!

Alison said: ‘There are lots of Arran connections in the book. I conducted part of my research at Arran Heritage Museum. I wanted to check for authenticity and was delighted to confirm a link to curling on Arran in the archive section, thanks to the help of John Lauder and Stuart Gough.

‘Tony van Breugel from Whiting Bay has illustrated this third book for me. It is very special and I’m sure the picture book will appeal across all generations.’

Alison has hinted, hoever, that this may be Corrie’s last adventure. She lives on Arran with her husband John.

They have five children and she is ‘Granny Island’ to Sebastian and Dougie. Alison has drawn ideas for Corrie’s Capers from her own West Highland Terrier, who reached the ripe old age of 15, but died last year.

A church elder in Lamlash, Alison leads the children’s Sunday School and is involved with puppet ministry through the Messy Church. She is the island ambassador for the charity Mary’s Meals and donates profits from this book series to feed chronically hungry children in a place of education.

Alison’s first two books have been warmly received in schools, nurseries and at library events. She was thrilled to be invited to read The Tattoo Toorie at Big Wig, the children’s programme at Wigtown Book Festival, in 2019.

Leading a steering group under the umbrella of Arran Theatre and Arran Trust, Alison is planning Arran’s first children’s Book Festival. Originally scheduled for September 2020, it has been postponed until 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Westie Fest was awarded a five-star review in the January 2019 edition of Scottish Field magazine. It was also highly commended by the director of Ingram Spark in the Barbara Hammond Trophy at The Scottish Association of Writers Conference 2019.

Released this month, Corrie’s Curling Capers retails at £7.99 and is available at selected bookshops across the island.

Alison with the new Corrie’s Curling Capers book. NO_B36corrie01

The cover of the latest book of Corrie’s adventures. NO_B36corrie02