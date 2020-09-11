More people to get free flu jab on Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

More people are to get a free flu jab as the vaccine programme is extended to protect those most at risk during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The seasonal flu immunisation programme helps protect the most vulnerable and alleviates pressure on the NHS. This will be more important than ever this year, in light of the pandemic.

As well as considering those who are already eligible due to their risk from the seasonal flu, the health service must also consider those most at risk from concurrent infection of Covid-19 and flu. That is why eligibility is expanding to also cover the following groups:

Social care workers who provide direct care, including private carers.

Household members of individuals who were shielding.

Those aged 55 and over who are not already eligible.

In order to adhere to the current social distancing regulations and to ensure the safety of patients, Arran Medical Group will be running its programme from suitable village halls and Arran High School. Some of these sessions will be outwith normal surgery hours to ensure those that work have the opportunity to have a vaccination.

All patients eligible for a vaccination will receive an invitation letter from the medical group. Once received please call 01770 600516 any afternoon to make an appointment. Due to the increased numbers eligible for the vaccination this year the medical group would like to encourage patients where possible to book into the session closest to them, you will also be required to present your letter on arrival for administration purposes.

There will be no change to children’s vaccinations this year. The surgery will be in contact to make arrangements: Children aged six months to under two years in an at-risk group – clinic appointments with a GP; children pre-school – two to five years – clinic appointments with early years staff nurse; primary school children – P1 to P7 – vaccinated at school; secondary school children up to 18 years in an at risk group – clinic appointments with a GP.