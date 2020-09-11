Eco Savvy shop is ready to reopen

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Eco Savvy are very pleased to announce that their community shop in Whiting Bay, will reopen on Thursday September 17 at 10.30am.

Shop manager Val Waite said: ‘Things will be a little different, but we’ll have the same cheery volunteers, fabulous array of second-hand goods, and great range of eco products. We’re all so excited to reopen, and can’t wait to welcome you back into the shop again!’

‘We know many of you have used your time in lockdown to clear out cupboards, and may have items you’d like to donate to us. We would be very grateful for donations that are clean, and small enough to fit on a shelf. We unfortunately can’t accept any larger donations than this for the foreseeable future. There are also certain items we cannot take – safety equipment such as cycle helmets and car seats, some electrical items like heaters, electric blankets, and microwaves, gas appliances, children’s safety equipment, and soft toys without their CE label.’

If you’re not sure about any of your items, just contact shop manager Val Waite at val.ecosavvy@gmail.com. If you don’t have email access please ask in the shop or phone 700 417 (Thursday-Saturday). Consider posting larger items for Eco Savvy on the Facebook pages Arran For Sale and Wants or Free on Arran. Or use other selling sites such as eBay. Just give Val a shout if you need any help with this. It would be so great to find new homes for everything, rather than putting them into landfill. If you have items which are broken, damaged beyond repair, or not suitable for resale, the Waste Transfer Station in Brodick has great facilities for recycling electricals, clothes, wood, metal, glass, paper and plastics.

If you’d like to make an appointment to donate to Eco Savvy, please contact Val. We’re running a booking system to begin with, so we don’t get overwhelmed. Appointments can be made for Mondays between 10.30am-12.30pm and Thursdays, 1.30pm-3.30pm. If these days are not for you, please contact Val to see if an alternative day can be arranged. All items must be dropped off at the Weigh Bridge building in Whiting Bay (between Bay Wool & Crafts and the Post Office).

Taking into account Covid considerations, the Charities Retail Consortium has advised charity shops to keep all donations aside for 72hrs before sorting begins. Our back shop is very small, so the Whiting Bay Improvements committee very kindly offered us use of the Weigh Bridge. This means we can keep everything separate, ensuring a greater level of safety for our volunteers. This way of working will take a bit of getting used to, so please bear with us as we find our feet again. And if you have any questions, just contact Val at any point.

The initial opening hours will be Thursday to Saturday from 10.30am-4.30pm. Please note that the shop close briefly each day for 30 mins, between 1pm-1.30pm. This is to allow for extra cleaning to be carried out before our volunteer change of shift.