Announcements – September 11, 2020

DEATHS

WHITE – John of High Glencloy Farm, Brodick, Arran. Suddenly, in Ayr Hospital on Saturday 5th September 2020, John much loved husband of Kate, loving dad of Helen and adored papa of Sophia and Logan. John will make his final journey through Brodick on Friday 18th September at 11.10am to his final resting place in Brodick New Cemetery, for a graveside service at 11.30am.

ROBERTS – With great sadness we announce the sudden death of Richard Roberts on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Richard was well known across the Island and very well thought of within the local Arran community. A dearly loved father, brother and grandad he will be missed with a heavy heart. The family are deeply touched by all of the kind words that have been passed on during this very difficult time.

SOUTHGATE – Rosemary (nee Cook) Peacefully at Marie Curie Hospice, Glasgow on Sunday 6th September. Rosemary aged 78 years was a loving wife, mum, gran, gan gan and sister.