School captains chosen at Arran High

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

This year’s Arran High School captians are Rory Currie and Erin Macpherson.

The prefects and a new mentor group have also been chosen for the 2020/21 session which will be a challenging one given the changes at the school caused by the Covid pandemic.

On being elected Erin said: ‘I’m very excited to be a school captain this year and help make changes for the school during these uncertain times. Being a role model and representing Arran High School is extremely important to me, especially when speaking on behalf of all pupils. As captain, my main goal is to help pupils’ voices be heard, help them challenge their issues and most importantly be a friendly face for them to turn to.’

Rory said: ‘I’m delighted to have been chosen as a school captain. This year being captain is going to be especially challenging as we move forward in these ever-changing times. I look forward to overcoming these challenges and representing the school. Throughout my six years at Arran High School, I have looked up to the captains and what they do for the school and now it is my turn to do the same for the younger years.’

This year’s school prefects are: John McNeish, Naomi Provan, Charlotte McKillop, Amelia Robertson, Charlie Bonner, Finn MacArthur, Abi Traill, James Reid, Leah Brown, Cameron Mackay and Abbie Mulholland.

The prefects will be responsible for the traditional duties of parents evenings, when they resume, event planning and some responsibilities around the school.

In addition the school has set them a task of researching and meeting – virtually – with other schools that operate a merit/reward system (colours) and to create something that will work for Arran High School. This is part of the school aim of recognising success equally across all areas including art, drama, dance, music and sport, as well as academically.

During the interviews for prefects, there were a number of students who spoke passionately about wanting to support and mentor others as they had been supported themselves and were keen to offer peer support.

This is not a role prefects have traditionally undertaken so the school made a decision from the wealth of feeling it would create a second body equal to the prefects.

Its task is to create a peer mentor support programme for the school, to be lead and organised by them, working with the well-being centre. Last year, the head teachers looked at the nurturing schools award and started work towards the LGBTQI charter mark. This group will take this forward.

The group will be led by by John McNeish and Naomi Provan and the mentors are: Nicol Weir, Malley Robertson, Mhairi Thomas, Millie Young, Molly McNiven, Louie Urquhart-Dixon and Bradley Lord.