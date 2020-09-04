Inquiry underway after 24 injured in Waverley crash

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Hugh Boag

The number of people injured when the Waverley paddle steamer crashed into Brodick pier rose to 24 as a major probe got underway.

Of those injured at least three were airlifted off the island with casualties at taken to hospital on Arran while others described as ‘walking wounded’ were treated at the scene.

The accident happened at the 70-year-old vessel tried to dock in Brodick after a trip round the island. Passengers on board said the boat appeared to be approaching the berth too fast and there was a heavy jolt when she struck the pier with the impact knocking people over.

Police and paramedics and coastguards rushed to the scene after the alarm was raised around 5.15pm. They were later joined by the fire brigade, the rescue helicopter from Prestwick, two Helimed and the Arran Mountain Rescue Team.

The Marine and Coastguard Agency (MCA) have launched an inquiry into how the accident happened and the Waverley remains tied up in Brodick.

In all there were 213 passengers and 26 crew on board, with numbers much reduced due the social distancing required as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Waverley was making only her second visit to Brodick this year and was returning to Brodick after taking passengers on a trip to Pladda and around Holy Isle when the struck the pier.

Other passengers who had earlier got off at Brodick were waiting on the quayside to return to Largs and Greenock. They were accommodated in the ferry terminal and 138 Waverley passengers finally left Arran on an emergency sailing of the MV Caledonian Isles at 10.35pm after a five hour wait.

One passenger who was at the front of the boat when it hit the pier said the passengers had ‘gone down like little dominoes’.

William Windram, from Melrose, who had been on holiday on Arran was due to disembark in Brodick with his friends. He described a ‘terrific bang’ then the sound of crushing metal.

He said: ‘There was a lot of people standing ready to disembark. It looked like the boat was heading to the pier too fast then there was this terrific bang. I was with a group of friends and a couple of us were flung forward and hit the guard rail. My friend may have cracked a rib but I could see others had fallen flat on the deck and I could see people were injured.’

He said there had been no warning announcement as had there had been earlier at Pladda to hold on to something if standing on the deck. However, he said that following the crash the crew had been excellent as many of the passengers were shaken and shocked.

‘They provided teas and coffee, bags of ice to stop injuries swelling and towels and blankets to those who needed them,’ he said.

Rita McLeod, who was waiting to board the Waverley, added: ‘It came in bow first. It came in far too fast. We saw a lot of people falling, a few people fell over. There were people taken away in ambulances. We saw a lot of people, pretty badly shaken, coming off.’

A statement on the MCA website said: ‘Along with partner agencies we worked to ensure everyone was taken safely from the vessel, and those who did not require medical treatment were taken to Ardrossan by ferry.’

The Waverley only returned to service two weeks ago and made her first visit to Arran last Monday but already their limited season is at an end.

Waverley Excursions Ltd said in a statement: ‘Waverley made heavy contact while berthing at Brodick Pier on Thursday and will be unable to undertake any further sailings this season. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.’

