Community fund opens for business

Groups on Arran will soon be able to apply for CalMac Community Fund cash.

From October 1, the fund will be seeking applications from non-profit-making organisations which make a difference to communities by tackling social isolation, poor mental health, loneliness and/or poverty.

Groups operating across the CalMac network can apply for an award from between £500 to £2,000.

In 2019, the CalMac Community Fund supported 76 groups across the west coast, benefiting the lives of children and young people. Among those helped was Corrie Primary School Parent Council which received £600 to help children develop their swimming skills.

Gordon McKillop, corporate social responsibility manager for CalMac, said: ‘The CalMac Community Fund was created to make a difference to those most in need across our west coast communities. It is a fantastic way for us to connect with our communities.

‘The Covid-19 pandemic placed a huge strain on people’s lives and there has been a lot of great community work going on to help those affected. We would love to hear more about these projects and would encourage those eligible to apply for an award.

‘The community fund was really well received when it was launched and we were able to help 76 groups. I am looking forward to hearing more about the great work that is taking place to help those in need.’

Brodick port assistant Fiona Hamilton-Bulger presents a cheque to Corrie Primary School Parent Council last year. NO_B36fund01