Arran remains Covid free despite Ayrshire cluster

There are still no new positive cases of Covid-19 on Arran, despite concerns over a coronavirus cluster which emerged this week in the NHS Ayrshire & Arran area.

A total of 55 new cases have been recorded in Ayrshire & Arran in the week ending Auust 31, but all have been on the mainland, it was confirmed as the Banner went to press But Arran has been Covid free since mid-April – a total of 138 days today (Friday).

Ruth Betley, senior manager Arran Services at North Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership also said there has been an increase in tests on Arran, in line with what’s happening nationally, and demand on the island has doubled in recent weeks.

This is expected to be due to the increase in the number of visitors to the island since to easing of lockdown restrictions and the increasing in ferry capacity and the opening up of the tourist trade.

‘We have carried out more than 300 test on just over 200 people so far,’ Mrs Betley told the Banner.

Arran has its own testing centre at Brodick Health Centre, however anyone should only book a test if they are displaying symptoms of the coronavirus.

Mrs Betley added: ‘We must remain vigilant and continue to follow guidance on hand hygiene, social distancing and face coverings and book a test if have any symptoms. Even more so as we head towards winter and schools have returned.’

In the new coronavirus cluster which emerged on the Ayrshire mainland, 22 cases were initially been linked to indoor gatherings.

The First Minister Nicola Sturgeon revealed earlier this week that contact tracing has been launched in the area, with fears the outbreak started at indoor events the weekend before last. She added that the outbreak was being investigated by an incident management team.

It comes as restrictions on visiting other households were reintroduced in Glasgow and two neighbouring areas on Tuesday. The new rules affect more than 800,000 people in Glasgow City, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire.

A further 86 new coronavirus cases in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde area were confirmed on Wednesday – accounting for more than half of the total for the whole of Scotland, which was 156.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon said of the move: 'It should be a wake up call for all of us.'