Facemask rule for pupils

Pupils and staff at Arran High School will have to wear face coverings in corridors, communal areas and school buses from next Monday, North Ayrshire Council has confirmed.

Earlier Education Secretary John Swinney said the new rules would apply to all pupils aged over 12 in Scottish secondary schools. He said the guidance had been updated based on new advice from the World Health Organization (WHO). There will be no requirement to wear face coverings in classrooms where distancing measures are in place.

Mr Swinney said individual exemptions could be granted for health reasons, but the guidance would be ‘obligatory’ for all secondary, special and grant-aided schools.

He said: ‘From August 31 young people over the age of 12 in secondary schools should habitually be wearing face coverings when they are moving around schools and corridors and in communal areas where it is difficult to deliver the physical distancing.’

He said the Scottish government had acted in the light of the new WHO advice based on evidence that teenagers can infect others in the same way as adults, but had decided to go further by extending it to school transport.

The new rules for school buses will apply to pupils over the age of five, in line with guidelines for public transport. Staff and students can continue to wear face coverings in all settings voluntarily if they wish.