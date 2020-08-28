Brodick Bar – an Arran institution since 1970

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Brodick Bar & Brasserie has knocked up a half-century of service on Arran and is celebrating its 50th birthday next month.

And it continues to go from strength to strength despite is rocky start in 1970 when there was, understandably, some opposition to the opening of the first bar on Arran outside of hotels.

On that day all customers were given a memento of the opening – an oak ashtray with the new bar’s name and date of opening. Some customers still use their ashtray to this day!

The Brodick Bar has been a go-to establishment for many years, and the McKinnon family, who purchased it in 2018, are building on the solid foundation thanks to the care and dedication of its previous owners, the McFadzean family who consistently served good food for 40 years.

Graeme McKinnon is no stranger to hospitality, having owned a restaurant in Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street as well as running outside catering for two prestigious golf clubs and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra at Henry Wood Hall during rehearsals and concerts. Graeme is in his element running the Brodick Bar with daughter Laura, son Nelson and grandson Timur.

As a family, the McKinnons and the well trained, knowledgeable and friendly staff are all working hard to maintain Brodick Bar’s high standards, while offering something fresh and exciting. From its humble beginnings in 1970, Brodick Bar & Brasserie is a recognised favourite destination for many and contributes substantially to the economy of the island.

Brodick Bar & Brasserie goes from strength to strength and was recently awarded the TripAdvisor Travel Choice award which puts the business in the top 10 per cent of restaurants in the world!

The McKinnon family have added a lovely outdoor space which is being appreciated by families and dog owners. The bespoke tables for this are made from sustainable larch from Brodick Castle estate and were expertly crafted by Tom Buchan, a carpenter in Brodick.

Graeme said: ‘We are committed to supporting local businesses and community events. In our first year we held a fundraiser for Mary’s Meals and this year we are planning a fundraising dinner for Arran Foodbank.

‘Brodick Bar & Brasserie has come a long way in its 50 years and the McKinnons are proud to continue the journey towards the next 50 years!’