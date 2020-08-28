Arran Banner golf – week 35

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday August 20, Summer Cup, CSS 64. 1 Serge El Adm 78-13=65, 2 Norrie MacIntyre 74-9=65, 3 Iain Murchie 71-6=65. Best scratch Iain Murchie 71.Magic twos

Alan Smith @16th, Neil Young @5th and 16th, Stuart Campbell @17th. Hole 13 drawn, rollover continues

Sunday August 23, Club Championship qualifier, CSS 64. 1 Scott Campbell 77-15=62, 2 Iain Murchie 69-6=63, 3 Derek Harrison 86-23=63. Best scratch Iain Murchie 69. Winter Qualifying Cup, Scott Campbell 77-15=62. Magic twos Scott Campbell @15th, and Iain Murchie @6th. Hole 4 drawn, rollover continues.

Fixtures: Saturday August 29, Club Championship qualifying finals, 4pm start. Sunday August 30, Summer Stableford, 9.30am and 12 noon starts. Thursday September 3,

Summer Cup, make up own groups see starter for times.

Club Championship draw: 1 Iain Murchie v 8 Scott Campbell; 3 Neil Young v 6 Serge El Adm; 4 Norrie MacIntyre V 5 Ian Bremner; 7 Paul Cowan v 2.Stuart Campbell. To be played Saturday August 29, 4 pm start. Semi-final Saturday September 5, 4 pm start. Final – 36 holes – Saturday September 12, 11 am start.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday August 19, Summer Trophy, 21 played, CSS 62. 1 Ronnie Mann (12)60,

2 Gordon MacLachlan (21)61, 3 Nicol Auld (4) 62 and lowest gross, 4 Neil McKechnie (12)6. Magic twos Jamie Macpherson -@2nd and 7th, Ryan Armstrong @4th, Nicol Auld @12th, David Morrison @16th and KevinMcAleney @17th.

Sunday August 23, The McKelvie Cup Rd 1, 21 played in the first of our three club championship qualifying rounds and braved sporadic light rain with piranha midges, compounded by the complete absence of wind for much of the morning. Scoring was steady rather than spectacular and CSS stayed at 63. 1 Gavin Mainds (10)62, 2 Douglas Auld (18)64, 3 David Brookens (11)65 acb, 4 Gus MacLeod (14)65. No magic twos were

recorded.

Fixtures: Tuesday September 1, Club Championship 1/4 finals. Wednesday September 2, Bannatyne Cup. Thursday September 3, Club Championship semi finals. Sunday September 6, Club Championship final. Until further notice there will be no draws for partners and members should arrange their own groupings.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday August 19, round 3 McCarfrae Trophy, Club Championship qualifying and Summer Cup, 36 played, CSS 64. 1 Neil Duncan 85-22=63, 2 George Hamilton 79-15=64 acb, 3 Babbies MacNeil 81-17=64. Scratch, Ewan McKinnon 65. Leading Club Championship qualifiers, Ewan McKinnon 65 65 130 and McCarfrae Trophy winner, Greg McCrae 69 64 133, Matt Keir 66 70 136.

Sunday August 23, Centenary Quaich Stableford, 29 played, CSS 36 points. 1 Ewan McKinnon (0)40pts, 2 Iain MacDonald (7)39pts, 3 John May (20)36pts. Ewan’s scratch score of 61 included an amazing back nine of 26, six under par!

Monday August 24, first round Club Championship matches featured a hole in one by Babbies MacNeil in his match against 11 times champion, Ewan McKinnon.

Fixtures: Sunday August 30, Captain’s Prize. Wednesday September 2, Summer Cup. Friday September 4, Club Championship quarter finals, Ross Duncan v Frazer Barr, Matt Keir v Gordon Hendry, Ewan McKinnon v Matt Dobson, Greg McCrae v Tam McNab. Saturday September 5, Club Championship final.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Congratulations to Corrie on beating Machrie Bay in the Eddie Rankin on Saturday September 2 at Corrie.

Fixtures: Tuesday September 1, Stableford played from yellow tees tee off 12.30pm.