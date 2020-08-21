Lamlash putting green is up and running again

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Lamlash putting green has reopened for the first time in a number of years.

The popular shorefront green has been taken over by the Community of Arran Seabed Trust (COAST) to provide another attraction at their Octopus visitor centre which has now reopened to the public.

COAST also seized the opportunity over the last month to revamp the putting green, following invaluable help and advice from both Lamlash and Whiting Bay golf clubs greenkeepers.

Visitors, locals and school pupils have already been making the most of the centre’s facilities; the tennis courts have been busy, groups have been enjoying the marine tank and buying unique gifts from the shop, and people have been participating in socially safe shore scrambles.

The putting is a new and exciting addition to the range of activities COAST have on offer. Pam and Richard Wareing were the first two putters on the re-instated green and Richard said: ‘We used to putt on this green every year and we’re delighted to see the flags out again. It’s been the highlight of our holiday!’

Andrew Binnie, who is back with COAST as part-time interim manager, said: ‘COAST is such an integral part of the Arran community it was really important we opened up safely to offer visitors and locals as much access as possible to the centre and our activities.

‘The putting green will be open during the same hours as the centre initially but we hope to extend the hours in the near future. We’re still a far cry from your traditional putting green – it’s very rough and challenging – but all participation money will be reinvested to allow us to get it up to standard over the next couple of years. With community and local business support we hope putting will be a key attraction in Lamlash once again.

‘We’d like to thank Gordon and his team of grass cutters at the council for their hard-work earlier this year, and also COAST volunteers, Howard Wood, Dougie Bruce and Crawford Cameron who have helped with the final efforts of getting the green up and running. We are looking for a putting green volunteer with a mower!’

Putting and tennis are available on a pay-as-you-play honesty basis and the visitor centre is free to access with donations gratefully received. COAST always have a wealth of volunteering opportunities; if you are interested please contact Nikki Harris at nikki@arrancoast.com

COAST’s visitor centre aims to be open Tuesday to Friday each week (days/hours to be confirmed each Monday on their facebook page).

The first to try out the putting green were visitors Pam and Richard Wareing. NO_B34putting01

Pam gets into the swing of things on her way round the course. NO_B34putting02