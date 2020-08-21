Help to find lower delivery charges

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Scottish Government has launched an online parcel delivery pricing map to help residents of rural and island communities identify unfair charges and find the best deals.

After entering a postcode, the website compares charges for a range of parcel sizes from six major companies. Users from around Scotland can also find which online UK retailers deliver locally.

The free service can be viewed at: www.fairdeliveries.scot as part of ongoing action by Scottish ministers to make delivery charges more transparent. Postal services are at present reserved to the UK government.

Arran’s MSP Kenneth Gibson said: ‘This website shines a spotlight on delivery charges, making it easier for everyone living in island and remote communities to find the best deal and encourage companies to review their pricing.

‘People living in the Highlands and islands face 21 per cent higher postal charges on average compared to South West Scotland. The coronavirus pandemic has seen a dramatic increase in online shopping, with the delivery sector providing a lifeline. Now, more than ever, it is vital that their charges are fair and transparent.

‘It is shocking that the UK government continues to ignore unfair charges imposed on the people of Arran and hundreds of thousands of others across remote and island Scotland, increasing the costs for residents and businesses alike. I am therefore delighted, in the circumstances, that people can at least access the information they need to make informed choices.’

Chief executive of Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) Derek Mitchell added: ‘Research carried out by the Citizens Advice network over the last decade has shown that many people who live in remote and island areas face unfair delivery practices.

‘Higher prices and a lack of transparency on pricing policies are all too common. CAS welcomes the website and publications launched by Scottish ministers. Island communities deserve a fair deal and CAS will continue to work with Scottish Ministers to fight for their interests and seek practical solutions.’

The website allows individuals and businesses to benchmark delivery prices paid against Scotland-wide averages, track pricing discrepancies across postcodes and find additional research and resources to explore unfair delivery pricing.

The website draws on 24,364 pricing quotes from six major delivery companies and 6,771 pricing quotes from seven national online retailers across all 1,029 postcode sectors in Scotland.

Shipping quotes were requested for small, medium and large parcel sizes as well a range of bulky consumer products. Figures will be updated monthly.