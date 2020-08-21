Free cycle repairs on Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Scotland Cycle Repair Scheme which is providing free repairs and maintenance to get thousands of people across Scotland on their bikes is now available on Arran.

The Scottish government scheme, which enables cyclists to get £50 off their basic cycle repair costs, is now available at Brodick Cycles.

Owner Ian Leader, who has just signed up to the scheme aimed at getting people more active, said: ‘Most basic parts are currently in stock, but it may not be possible to repair every bike at the moment due to the difficulty of obtaining replacement parts which are imported from the Far East. Some parts ordered in June have not arrived yet and other items will not be available until late October.’

The SCRS scheme is available until March 2021 or when the government funding runs out. Please phone Ian on 01770 302460 if you are interested in this scheme.

Full details of the scheme can be found at: cycling.org/ScotCycleRepair