Arran Banner golf – week 34

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday August 12, Summer Trophy, 26 played, CSS 63. 1 Ryan Armstrong (8)55 and lowest gross, 2 Jamie Macpherson (5)59 acb, 3 Nicol Auld (5)59, 4 John Pennycott (12)60 acb. Magic twos Douglas Graham and John Pennycott, both @17th.

Sunday August 16, Captain’s Prize. A field of 32 played in the second and final Captain’s Prize day to be sponsored by club captain Andy Martin. This year we again played from the front tees with the girls joining the boys in an 18 hole Stableford. A grey morning, which included a short rain shower, soon turned into the fine sunny afternoon the event deserved and scoring matched the fine condition of the course with the top 10 players all matching or bettering par. Colin Nisbet bettered it considerably though with a fine 42 Stableford points to win by 2 from Gus Macleod.

Results: 1 Colin Nisbet (14)42pts, 2 Gus MacLeod (14)40, 3 John Pennycott (12)39, 4 David Blair (12)38. Gillian Lockhart took the prize for the best placed lady player with 35pts.

Once again our thanks go to our captain Andy Martin for his generous hospitality and prizes. Thanks also to John and Nancy for the steady supply of good food and drink and finally to Stewart for the condition of the course which, all agreed on the day, is quite incredible for a green keeper working solo.

Fixtures: Sunday August 23, McKelvie Cup rd 1. Wednesday August 26, The Morton Quaich and club championship qualifier. Until further notice there will be no draws for partners and members should arrange their own groupings.

Shiskine Golf Club

Thursday August 6, Captain’s Prize ladies. 1 and Veteran’s Trophy Clare Buchanan 45 BIH over Julia Salton. Scratch barometer Ann May 51.

Friday August 7, Ladies Greensome. 1 Isobel MacDonald and Esther Henderson, 2 Shona Weir and Zara Weir, 3 Alice Anderson and Jerry Arthur.

Hole prizes: 1 F.Miller and L Howie, 2 S and Z Weir, 3 J Hutton and H Raeside, 4 M Jeffries and M Waudby, 5 I MacDonald and E Henderson, 6 P Adamson and R Culpan,

7 F Henderson and S Bigger, 8 K Genda and E Kelso, 9 J Salton and S Myles, 10 L Kerr and P Johnston, 11 A Anderson and J Arthur, 12 Y Brothers and R Hardy.

Sunday August 16, Victory Shield and Kay Maxwell, 25 played white tees. 1st Class:

1 and scratch Alan Stewart 45-6=39, 2 Sandy Kerr 47-7=40, 3Wm Kelso 48-7=41. 2nd Class: 1 and winner Kema Genda 48-10=38, 2 B Sherwood 52-11=41 BIH, 3 Tony Ellis 53-12=41. Magic twos A Stewart, R Crawford, B Sherwood, W Kelso, D Allison, Q Oliver

and John Salton.

Kema Genda wins both Victory Shield and Kay Maxwell Trophy – congratulations.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday, 13 August 13, Summer Cup, CSS 64. 1 Scott Macfarlane 69-9=60, 2 Serg El Adm 77-13=64 BIH, 3rd Euan Bone 78-14=64 BIH, 4 Colin Richardson 80-16=64. Best scratch Dougie Macfarlane 67. Magic twos Scott Macfarlane @5th, Norrie McIntyre @13th, Serge El Adm @16th, Neil Young @4th, Paul Jameson @5th, Andy Smith @14th, hole 4 drawn – winner Neil Young.

Sunday 16 August 16, Sunday Sweep, CSS 66. 1 Martin Wallbank 80-12=68, 2 Hugh McLelland 88-20=68. Best Scratch Martin Wallbank 80. Magic twos Alan Smith @13th, hole 16 drawn roll over continues.

Fixtures: Sunday August 23, Club Championship qualifying, 9.30am and 12noon starts.

Thursday August 27, Summer Cup, make up on groups see starter for times.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday August 12, Round 2 McCarfrae Trophy and Summer Cup. 40 played, CSS 64. 1 Greg McCrae 64-5=59, 2 Finlay Sillars 72-12=60, 3 Frazer Barr 70-9=61. Scratch, Greg McCrae 64. Leading 2nd round scores, Club Championship qualifying, Greg McCrae 64, Matt Keir 70, Frazer Barr 70.

Sunday August 16, Club Trophy, 29 played, CSS 66. 1 Matt Dobson 73-8=65, 2 Iain MacDonald 73-7=66 acb, 3 Bill Donaldson 80-14=66. Scratch, Ewan McKinnon 69.

Fixtures: Sunday August 23, Centenary Quaich. Monday August 24, Round 1, Club Championship. Wednesday August 26, Summer Cup. Friday August 28, quarter finals, Club Championship.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday August 18, Stableford from the yellow tees. 1 Alex Morrison-Cowan 40, 2 Brian Sherwood 33, 3 Reuben Betley 30.

Fixtures: Saturday August 22, Eddie Rankin, Corrie vs Machrie Bay to be played at Corrie, shotgun start at 1pm. Tuesday August 25, Stableford to be played from the yellow tees, tee off 12.30pm.

A delighted Clare Buchanan receiving her prize from Shiskine club captain Fiona Henderson. NO_B34golf01

Julia Salton hits her first hole-in-one at the 10th at Shiskine in a bounce game last week. NO_B34golf02

Colin Nisbet receiving his prize from Whiting Bay captain Andy Martin. NO_B43golf03

Gillian Lockhart after receiving her prize from captain Andy Martin. NO_B34golf04