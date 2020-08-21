Announcements – 21 August, 2020

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

DEATH

McCONNELL – Elizabeth (Liz) (nee Ramsay). Peacefully at home Priestgill, Strathaven with family on 4th Aug 2020 after a short illness. Liz – dearly loved wife of Scott; beloved mum of Beth, Morag, Robbie & Katy; adored mother-in-law; loving Gran to Scott, Matthew, Anna, Ryan & David; great gran to Lottie; Aunt Lila to many; treasured friend. Liz will be missed by everybody who knew her and will be forever in our hearts and gardens.