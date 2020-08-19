All jobs at Brodick Castle are saved

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

All 16 jobs which were under threat at Brodick Castle and Country Park have been saved, it has been announced.

The castle, which was not due to re-open at all in 2020 will also partially re-open again from next month. The country park and Goatfell were re-opened back in January.

Following an announcement that the Scottish government has made a financial contribution of £3.8 million towards the National Trust for Scotland in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, the charity has confirmed what this will mean for its properties on the Arran and across the nation.

The government contribution adds to nearly £2.5 million donated to an emergency appeal and follows on from a formal consultation on emergency measures intended to save the charity from collapse.

As a result of lockdown and subsequent restrictions, the Trust has lost almost £30 million – half its expected income. The charity’s proposed emergency measures included placing 429 positions at risk as well as delaying re-opening of some of the heritage properties in its care until 2021 or 2022.

With the financial support and donations, and with changes made to proposals by the trust’s managers following consultation, the trust is now able to reduce redundancies to the minimum possible and open or partially open more properties than originally hoped.