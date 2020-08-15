Announcements – 7 August, 2020

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

DEATHS

BROOME – Alice. On Friday 24th July, darling wife of Iain for 46 years and step mother to John and Rosemary. Grateful thanks to all the Arran Medical Team and special thanks to the fantastic nursing team on Ward 3F at Crosshouse Hospital. Private funeral arrangements.

HOLLINGWORTH – Ann of Gate Cottage, Machrie, aged 81, died peacefully at home on 31 July 2020 after a very short illness. Loving wife of John (deceased), mother to Sarah and Jonathan (deceased), grandmother to Emily, great-grandmother to Maisie, Ella and Harper, aunt, great-aunt and great-great aunt. Friend to all. Private funeral due to circumstances. No flowers please, donations to ArCaS

MORTON – Margaret née Shaw, after a short illness. Funeral at Kelso New Cemetery on 13th August at 10 a.m.

PRICE – David. Passed away on the 28th July at the AWM Hospital and laid to rest at the Clachan Shiskine on the 6th August. David was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Valerie would like to thank the Drs and nurses at the hospital for their fantastic care to David in his last days and the Shiskine Medical team for their care before this. Also many thanks to the wonderful community for the support given to both of us. Anyone wishing to give a donation in David’s memory would they please consider ArCaS and The Woodland Trust.