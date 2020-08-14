Fishing boat runs aground in Arran MPA

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A commercial trawler ran aground last week, well within the boundaries of the Arran South Marine Protected Area (MPA).

The Ayr-registered fishing vessel Auriga AR147 ran aground just south of Dunnan, 2.5km south of the northern MPA boundary.

The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday August 6. The fishing vessel ran ashore around the high water mark at 2am and, as the tide ebbed, the boat grounded.

There is no evidence the vessel was fishing prior to running aground.

A HM Coastguard team was alerted and Arran lifeboat was launched but was initially unable to help. However, by noon tide conditions had improved and the crew made their way to the casualty vessel.

Another trawler, the Bon Ami, arrived and the crew helped by transferring tow lines between the two vessels.

It took three attempts to get her off the rocks and on the second attempt the tow line parted under the strain. The third attempt brought success, however, and the Bon Ami towed the Auriga off the rocks at high tide.

Upon checking the Auriga hadn’t sustained damage, the lifeboat was stood down and headed back to Lamlash.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: ‘Marine Scotland is aware of the vessel grounding on Arran last week. Compliance officers closely monitor Marine Protected Areas, and no breaches are believed to have taken place.

‘Fishing vessels are allowed to transit through South Arran MPA without breaching any of the regulations.’

The Auriga is pulled off the rocks by the Bon Ami. NO_B33aground01

The lifeboat approaches the stricken vessel. NO_B33aground02

The lifeboat closes in on the stranded Auriga. NO_B33aground03

The location the boat ran aground can be seen in this aerial view of Clauchlands Point. NO_B33aground04

The boat stranded on the rocks. NO_B33aground05