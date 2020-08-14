First Arran Pride event next year

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The first ever Arran Pride event will take place in Brodick in May next year.

Pride parades are outdoor events celebrating lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, non-binary, and queer (LGBTQ) social and self acceptance, achievements, legal rights, and pride.

The inaugural Arran Pride will be a fun, family celebration with a parade followed by games, entertainment, and stalls at the Ormidale Park to be held on May 29, 2021.

A committee has been set up to organise the event which received a cheque for £250 from the Brodick Co-op this week to support the event. Look out for more news of exciting partnerships and fundraising activities starting with a pop-up event with ‘The French Fox’ @ The PHT on November 7 for which raffle prizes are welcomed.

If you, your business or organisation are interested in volunteering/supporting the Pride event, please contact Michael Gettins through the Arran Pride Facebook page or by telephone on 601313.