Crofters Arran serve up delicious a combination

Advertorial

Popular Brodick bar and bistro Crofters Arran has re-opened its doors, while its newly-launched sister business, Crofters Larder, is serving takeaway versions of the restaurant meals customers know and love.

Formerly known as Crofters, the family-run bistro has been rebranded as Crofters Arran and is serving customers its customary selection of tasty home-cooked food made with fresh local ingredients.

‘We’re delighted to welcome people through our doors again,’ said Ealána Boyle, general manager of Crofters Arran. ‘We have had to change the way we operate, but we are making sure customers enjoy the familiar Crofters experience of high-quality food and drink served with authentic Arran hospitality.’

During the lockdown, Ealána decided to add a retail food production element to the Crofters brand and launched Crofters Larder.

‘We took the time to totally rethink our business. We launched a new venture called Crofters Larder, which provides the food element of Crofters Arran and operates a takeaway business so that customers can enjoy restaurant meals at home. Crofters Larder is also developing a range of artisan larder staples made with seasonal and foraged ingredients from Arran and the surrounding region.’

Reservations are essential at Crofters Arran as a result of ongoing restrictions. Crofters Larder is offering the full menu for take away daily from noon. For further information, to book a table or order take away please visit www.croftersarran.com

Delicious fish and chips with a homemade tarter sauce. NO_B33crofters01

Ealana safely serving up plates of food to diners. NO_B33crofters02