Charity cash up for grabs

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Island charities and good causes impacted by Covid-19 are being urged to apply for up to £20,000 – but there is less than a week to apply.

Organisations can apply to Postcode Neighbourhood Trust for grants between £500 and £20,000 from now until Wednesday August 19, when applications will close.

The funding is available thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Groups looking to increase their resilience, adapt or expand their services as a result of the pandemic should apply. Funding will support a variety of activities, including covering core costs.

Interested applicants should make use of the short funding guide and eligibility quiz to ensure they are eligible to be considered.

Laura Chow, head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: ‘Over the past few months we’ve seen the important role grassroots good causes play in communities across Britain.

‘There will be challenging times ahead so I’m delighted players of People’s Postcode Lottery can support these organisations. Up to £4 million will be awarded in grants through Postcode Neighbourhood Trust so I encourage small, local charities to make sure they apply by August 19.’