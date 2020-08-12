NHS listening and support service launched

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

NHS Ayrshire & Arran, in partnership with the three health and social care partnerships in North, East and South Ayrshire, has launched a dedicated staff listening and support service.

This new service is designed to offer additional support options to those already available and provides access to the wider health and social care community.

Paula Shiels, senior mental health nurse explains: ‘The primary aim of the service is to promote emotional wellbeing by providing a chance to reduce stress and reset.

‘The team are here to offer a ‘listening ear’ and if required to suggest appropriate alternative support mechanisms. We hope that this compassionate model of care will give our staff and volunteers the opportunity to reach out for support when they need it most.’

The service is open seven days a week from 9am until 10pm, and is open to all NHS, health and social care partnership staff, third sector providers, commissioned services, care home staff, NHS 24, Scottish Ambulance Service and volunteers working within the sector across Ayrshire and Arran.

To contact the listening and support service, call 01563 826430.