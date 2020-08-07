The botanical way forward as Arran Gin is relaunched

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Advertorial

Isle of Arran Gin company is coming out of lockdown with big changes. Its beloved beach-shack in Cladach has been re-fitted and the team is preparing for a safe re-opening this weekend.

Now called Arran Botanical Drinks, owner Stuart Fraser explained: ‘The rebrand and building work was actually under way pre-Covid. We realised the rustic charm of the space would only take us so far and we needed better facilities – hot water, for a start! With Cassis added to our range and work beginning on new drinks from foraged island plants, we thought it was time to change the name to reflect the new recipes being developed. We are still really proud of the big flavours of our flagship product – we just want to bring in more variety from our island’s botanical larder.

‘With a new production room/‘drinks lab’, the team can bring a range of interesting drinks to life in small batches. The goal for 2020 is to re-build our partnership with local shops and bars.’

So what can visitors expect from Cladach Beach House? Stuart said: ‘Our focus now is drink-making/tasting/hospitality experiences that are fun, educational and cater equally to islanders and visitors. We will soon have a new website for bookings but for now we will take phone calls and emails from customers pre-booking in groups. We will keep numbers low to start and adapt as we go.

‘Anyone attending our pop-up events last year hopefully come away with a sense of the rustic, authentic paired-back vision. That make-do-and mend approach seems even more valid now and we think people just want fun experiences.

‘This is a time for creating and celebrating community. We have to work together for our island economy and our individual businesses, seeking collaborations and sharing customers; talking each others’ businesses up. Last year, we had a great deal of success with the food-truck model.’

With a large outdoor seating area – and their own beach – perfect for sitting and taking in the views in this stunning corner of Arran, there is an opportunity to open slowly and safely.

More details of Arran Botanicals Drinks’ ‘safe-sipping’ indoor and outdoor zones, including opening hours will be announced on social media channels in the next few days.

For enquiries and bookings call 01770 302513; email info@isleofarrangin.com or check out Arran Gin on Facebook page and Instagram.

Arran Gin and Cassis are alive and well as products of Arran Botanical Drinks. Cheers to that!

Stuart Fraser and George Grassie at work in the drinks lab. NO_B32gin01

An atmospheric shot inside the shack at Cladach. NO_B32gin02

The refurbished shack at Cladach and the beer garden outside. NO_B32gin03