Super-yacht visits Brodick

Arran had an elegant visitor this week in the shape of luxury super-yacht Hyperion which can be yours for a cool 12.95 million euros (£11.71 million).

The yacht spent several days in and out of Brodick Bay and the vessel, which had the tallest ever single rig when she was built by renowned Dutch shipbuilder Royal Huisman in 1998, was vividly lit up at night.

The yacht can carry six guests in three sumptuous cabins, which provide ultimate comfort and privacy, and has a crew of eight to meet all guests’ needs on board and who must have been busy when the yacht was storm bound during a wet and windy Tuesday.

Hyperion’s main salon has two levels, the lower includes a lounge, dining nook, and piano, while the upper level of the salon features the formal dining area, sofas, and entertainment centre. The versatile pilothouse may be fully enclosed or open to fresh breezes, offering splendid views while under sail or at anchor. The generous deck area offers ideal spaces for sunning or lounging.

As the sales brochure states: ‘Hyperion is a timeless comfortable performer capable of collecting silver at Super Yacht Bucket regattas or simply exploring the world in style. She is a class act with a legacy to match, built for a technology pioneer and experienced yachtsman.’

The Hyperion berthed in Brodick Bay on Wednesday. 01_B32yacht01