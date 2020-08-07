Fundraising fun at Co-op stores

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Co-op stores on Arran have been raising money for good causes again.

The Bay Strummers from Whiting Bay were jumping for joy when they found out they were to receive £250 from the Invercloy Co-op towards badly needed new ukuleles. This will provide high-quality instruments that will help them progress quickly and we look forward to seeing and hearing them at various events around the island.

Meanwhile, the Big Co in Brodick held a superhero fundraiser last month when

staff became superheroes for the weekend, raising a total of £550 for MIND/SAMH, the Co-op’s nominated charity.