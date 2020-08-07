Fundraising fun at Co-op stores

The Bay Strummers perform on their ukuleles outside the store.

Want to read more?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Already a subscriber?

 

Subscribe Now

The Co-op stores on Arran have been raising money for good causes again.

The Bay Strummers from Whiting Bay were jumping for joy when they found out they were to receive £250 from the Invercloy Co-op towards badly needed new ukuleles. This will provide high-quality instruments that will help them progress quickly and we look forward to seeing and hearing them at various events around the island.

Meanwhile, the Big Co in Brodick held a superhero fundraiser last month when
staff became superheroes for the weekend, raising a total of £550 for MIND/SAMH, the Co-op’s nominated charity.

PreviousNext

 