Back to back callouts for Arran RNLI crew

Arran RNLI had a busy day last Friday, July 31, with back to back call outs to assist two yachts.

The first call came though at 2.40pm, and the volunteer crew assembled and launched to a yacht who had put out vessel needing assistance call off the Cock of Arran. The lifeboat reached the casualty at 3.35pm and took the yacht with four people aboard in tow to Lochranza moorings and secured safely.

Mid-rescue, at 4.40pm, another yacht put out an assistance call close by in Lochranza. Needless to say, they were pretty surprised to see the lifeboat turning round the point with another yacht in tow!

The crew radioed the second yacht and advised that they would return as soon as possible to assist. The casualty vessel had run over a mooring and was stuck fast, so the crew of the lifeboat towed it off and returned the vessel and two people on board to Lochranza.

With both vessels safely secured, the crew returned to the station, arriving 3.30pm. After refueling and dividing clean down, the lifeboat was made ready for service at 6pm.