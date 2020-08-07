Arran Banner letters – week 32

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Dumped on foreshore

Sir,

On a recent visit, it was disappointing to see the Lochranza foreshore being used as a rubbish dump and, on inspection, the origin of the material may have been from properties across the road. What on earth are these people thinking about?

There was more at Catacol, mainly garden waste, but whatever it is, for all sorts of reasons, it’s not a good idea.

We also met a resident who had been collecting litter left behind at the sailor’s grave by ‘wild campers’. She had a full black bin bag and said she regularly keeps that area clear. There are also abandoned boats at the castle – I could go on.

The problem isn’t confined to Arran, nor is it solely a result of the Covid lockdown, during which official waste management centres have been temporarily closed.

It occurs around Helensburgh where for years some people have clearly thought nothing of dumping stuff in woodland neighbouring their property. Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park has also been having horrendous problems.

This is bad for the island’s image and is especially important post Covid as the island economy struggles to get back on its feet.

Yours,

John Urquhart,

Helensburgh.

The rubbish dumped on the Lochranza foreshore. NO_B32letters01

National Lottery Awards open

Sir,

The 2020 National Lottery Awards have opened for entries.

This year the annual search for the UK’s favourite National Lottery funded projects will, for the first time, honour individuals who have made an extraordinary impact in their community – especially those who have adapted during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Thanks to National Lottery players, up to £600 million has been made available to support groups and organisations across the country amid the coronavirus crisis. People have been using this funding in amazing ways and we want to honour them for their selfless dedication and fantastic work as part of the National Lottery Awards.

We are seeking to recognise outstanding individuals in the following sectors – arts, education, health, environment, sport, heritage and community/charity. There will also be a young hero award for someone aged under 18.

Award winners will receive a trophy and £3,000 for their organisation.

Readers can nominate a ‘lockdown legend’ or a ‘hometown hero’ by completing an entry form on our website www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards. All nominees must have been funded by The National Lottery or be associated with a National Lottery funded project. Entries must be received by midnight on August 19.

Yours,

Jonathan Tuchner,

National Lottery Awards,

Glasgow.

Inclusive for everyone

Sir,

As lockdown eases, the Scottish government wants us to walk and cycle more to reduce passenger numbers on public transport and encourage everyone to keep fit and healthy.

RNIB Scotland believes this ‘Spaces for People’ initiative could transform active travel for everyone. However, we remain concerned if these moves are introduced too hastily, with not enough thought given to people who are blind or partially sighted or who have other mobility issues, it could end up putting barriers in place.

We want space for new cycle lanes to be taken from roads not pavements, for new designs to avoid the shared spaces concept, for clutter to be removed from our streets and for controlled crossings to the road or bus stops to be installed. This will make things safer for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.

The current situation has made everyone more aware of what it is like to feel vulnerable, to depend more on others. Let’s build on the sense of greater cohesiveness this crisis has created and make sure the Scotland we return to is inclusive for everyone.

Yours,

James Adams, director,

Royal National Institute of Blind People Scotland,

Edinburgh.

As the key worker childcare hub gets ready to close this week, the children have helped design and paint a wall mural to reflect on their time and experiences at the Arran Outdoor Centre during the Covid-19 pandemic, as highlighted in the Banner last week. Organisers thank Vikki Macdonald at Orca Krafts for her help with the design of the mural and help with sourcing the materials. NO_B32muralo1