Andrew raises £1,500 on his run round Arran

An Arran teenager has run round the island in a day to raise money for a cancer charity.

It took 15-year-old Andrew Bunting just 11 hours, 18 minutes and 37 seconds to complete the route running a total of 18.14km (55.39 miles) starting in Brodick at 7am on Monday and going clockwise round the island.

Andrew, a fourth year pupil at Arran High School, brought his run forward a day because of the exam results and it proved a shrewd move given the lashing rain and strong winds on Tuesday.

Andrew undertook the challenge to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support as it has been unable to get fundraising as they normally would due to lockdown.

He has already raised more than £1,500 for the charity and the total is still rising.

He said: ‘Support locally has been amazing as well as from my rugby club Ardrossan Accies. I have a few ideas going through my head for the next challenge.’

There is still time to support Andrew and his JustGiving page is on his Facebook page or visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/1andrew-bunting1

Andrew and his support bike rider reach Machrie on his charity run round Arran. 01_B32run01

Andrew’s completed route and his run statistics. NO_B32run02