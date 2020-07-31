Researchers return to Lamlash Bay

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Researchers have returned to Lamlash Bay to carry out vital work which, for the last decade, has been tracking the recovery of marine life in the No Take Zone and wider Marine Protected Area.

From now until the end of August, fisherman Ian Cusick and the Skipness Smokehouse boat The Promise (UL59) will be assisting University of York researcher Dr Bryce Stewart to conduct this year’s crustacean surveys.

A spokeswoman for the Community of Arran Seabed Trust (COAST) said: ‘The Promise has been granted special derogation to conduct these surveys with Bryce and his team within the Lamlash Bay No Take Zone – so please do not be alarmed if you seem him placing or hauling creels there. All animals will be returned to the sea unharmed and we hope to break records of bumper lobsters again this year!’

The derogation allows for the temporary removal of organisms from the Lamlash Bay NTZ and South Arran MPA for scientific purposes. Sampling is by means of six string creels (five creels per string), inside and outside the NTZ on six different dates during the specified period.