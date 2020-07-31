Re-opening of the PHT

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Pierhead Tavern is to re-open its doors today (Friday) despite earlier plans to remain closed.

A change in circumstances has meant the popular Lamlash pub and restaurant, commonly known as the PHT, is back in business after owner Jane Howe previously announced it may not be able to re-open for the forseeable future.

Jane told the Banner this week. ‘I am delighted that due to a change in our circumstances The Pierhead Tavern has been able to re-open its doors. We have an exceptionally talented new chef and we are so excited to launch our new menu from Friday. Doors will be open from 3pm Friday to Tuesday every week until the end of October, but we will be closed Wednesdays and Thursdays. We can’t wait to open our doors and welcome back old friends and new. Please book in advance.’

The sign outside The Pierhead Tavern. 01_B31piehead01