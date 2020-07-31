New accommodation for ferry staff

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

CalMac Ferries Ltd has applied for planning permission to erect three modular buildings for temporary staff accommodation at Brodick Ferry Terminal.

The units would be positioned onsite from March to November each year to provide staff accommodation to support the summer timetable and it is anticipated that the planning consent will be required for a period of five years.

The three twin-bed units would by supplied by manufacturer Bunkabin and would have en-suite and shower facilities.

The would be erected in the yard next to the ferry terminal on Market Road associated with adjacent commercial premises next to the council yard.