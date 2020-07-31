First communion at Holy Cross

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Three Arran girls received their First Holy Communion at a special Mass in Holy Cross Catholic Church in Brodick on Tuesday July 21.

For Aisling Coyle from Whiting Bay, Iga Kasprzycka from Lamlash and Julia Kulis from Corrie, it was the culmination of six months of instruction and preparation with their catechist Elizabeth Wilkinson.

Initially the sessions were hosted at the Kasprzycka home. Since lockdown they have been conducted by Facebook link, learning prayers and interacting online. They received the Sacrament of Reconciliation in church a few days before the Communion Mass.

The Communion Mass was said by Father Noel Colford and attended by a small number of family members, observing Scottish government and the Bishops Conference of Scotland Covid-19 guidelines.

Before giving the girls their First Holy Communion, Father Noel said they were beginning their journey of Christian faith with Jesus and with their families and the community at Holy Cross. After Mass he presented Aisling, Iga and Julia with their First Holy Communion certificates.

The families went on to celebrate in their own groups on a beautiful sunny day.

The three Arran girls after receiving their First Holy Communion. NO_B31communion01