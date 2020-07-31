Announcements – July 31, 2020

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

MCNICOL – Henry. Eunice and the family wish to thank everyone who attended Henry’s final journey and for all the cards and expressions of sympathy. Grateful thanks to Arran Medical Group and the Arran War Memorial Hospital. Thanks to David and Clair Hendry and special thanks to Rev Angus Adamson. £510 was raised for the Isle of Arran AFC. Thank you all.