Major study to probe if tourism can bounce back

Tourism on Arran was back with a bang this week. Sometimes it felt like old times with visitors galore in hotels, bars and cafes, and the village streets busy with cars and visitors.

Increased ferry capacity and a further relation in booking has meant that Arran can now let visitors know that it is a safe, responsible and welcoming destination.

But VisitArran say: ‘We need to let people know we’re open and ready to welcome them back – of course still asking them to take every precaution. It’s great to see so many of the #WeAreArran posters on display in businesses.’

This week there were more welcome recovery signs with the Arran Heritage Museum opening on Wednesday which will be followed by the Isle be Wild playpark at Brodick Castle next Thursday. The Whiting Bay putting green is also open for business.

Museum manager Tom MacLeod said it was great to have their doors open again and the volunteers back: ‘We have all the social distancing measures in place and we look forward to welcoming back visitors and salvaging what we can of the 2020 season.’

Hotels, restaurants and cafes all reported brisk trade over the weekend with two cafes running out of food and at least one Brodick hotel having to turn customers away on Saturday night.

However, considering the summer season is into the Glasgow Fair, tourism numbers are still significantly below last year’s figures, so the island is far from out of the woods yet.

This week is was announced North Ayrshire Council is commissioning the respected Fraser of Allander Institute to carry out a study on the Arran economy to provide quantative assessments of what reduced tourism revenues mean to the Arran economy and the community. This is seen as essential in relation to further discussions on an Island Support Plan. Work is due to start next week and the first results are expected by the beginning of September. A separate business survey is being carried out by the Arran Recovery Group which, they say, is really important for future planning and lobbying purposes.

In a poll conducted this week by VisitArran the general feeling was that self-catering businesses were doing very well and forward bookings are excellent. There are some businesses still under threat and a few who have chosen to delay opening, but it is felt this may be as a result of a lack of marketing. However, international travellers are not booking in the same numbers as previously and businesses also felt the communications coming from CalMac/Transport Scotland were changing too quickly making it confusing and hard to keep up with the current guidelines.

There remains concern, too, about continuing restrictions on the Arran bus service but this is being pursued by Arran MSP Kenneth Gibson. A review of the situation by the SPT is expected shortly. All public ferries remain cancelled to Holy Isle with the ferry only providing a lifeline service to the Buddhist retreat.

Meanwhile, all accommodation providers have been provided with a protocol to follow should any visitors become ill with Covid-19. anyone with symptoms MUST self isolate and book a test. If Covid positive then the visitor will need to isolate for seven days in their accommodation if they can stay on, if they have friends and family with them this will need to be for 14 days.

The Test and Protect number for anyone eligible for a test on Arran is 01770 601033.