Council visitor moorings bring boats back to Arran

Arran had a bumper weekend of visiting boats after North Ayrshire Council re-laid the visitor moorings around the island to provide a welcome boost to marine tourism.

The visitor moorings are extremely popular and well used from Easter to the end of October, however due to Covid-19 the council could not lay the moorings as usual until last week.

There are 15 moorings at Brodick, 12 at Lochranza, six at Whiting Bay, three at Blackwaterfoot and two at Pirnmill. Commercial moorings are also available at Lamlash and Catacol. The council also has 16 moorings at Millport on Greater Cumbrae.

There has been a steady increase in the number of boats using the main habours of Brodick and Lamlash since restrictions were eased on sailing. However, it has also brought the largely unwelcome return of jet skis.

Council leader Joe Cullinane said: ‘We are delighted to welcome back visitors and boaters to North Ayrshire. The council is fully committed to supporting marine tourism on the Clyde by safely encouraging visitors and boats back to North Ayrshire.

‘Providing moorings for the rest of the sailing season will benefit our businesses and communities who rely on tourism to welcome back visiting boats and encourage spending in the local economy.’

He added: ‘I would encourage visitors to check ahead, prepare for what to do on arrival and to think about how best they can support local businesses and produce.’

The council is backing the #RespectTheDestination campaign launched by our partners Sail Scotland, RYA Scotland, British Marine Tourism and Wild Scotland.

The campaign reminds leisure and commercial boaters to plan ahead and consider the changes to marine tourism, levels of service and local access controls that may be in place at popular sailing and boating destinations.

The visitor moorings are installed by North West Marine a specialist company working with the council to install the moorings safely, quickly and efficiently at short notice.

The moorings, which are free to use, are for visitor use only. They are not for resident boats or long-term berthing. Boats must weigh no more than 15 tonnes to berth on a mooring. Any larger vessel will damage the mooring and could be dangerous to the boat or users. The moorings are blue hippo type buoys and are available on a first come, first serve basis.