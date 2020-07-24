Bookings extended on ferries

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Bookings can now be made on CalMac ferries seven weeks in advance.

This was announced by the Arran ferry operator this week and gives greater flexibility to passengers than the four-week rolling programme which was brought in when ferry travel restrictions were relaxed.

It came as talks were continuing this week involving the Isle of Arran Ferry Committee and the Arran Recovery Group with CalMac and Transport Scotland will a bid to further extending capacity on the ferries.

As reported in last week’s Banner, considerable progress has been made to accommodate more passengers on the Mv Caledonian Isles and the MV Isle of Arran on the main Ardrossan to Brodick route.

And while this has seen few complaints or cancellations this week it is still below the 50 per cent capacity island businesses say they need to survive.

CalMac managing director Robbie Drummond said: ‘Following further discussions with Transport Scotland, I’m pleased to say from July 22 customers will be able to book travel within a rolling seven-week period.

‘This will significantly increase travel opportunities on all our routes and will give island residents and visitors greater peace of mind when booking with us.

‘We will soon be able to open a further stage of bookings for the remainder of the season – up to October 18.’