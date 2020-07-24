Arran Banner golf – week 30

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday July 16, Summer cup, CSS 64. 1 Stuart Campbell 69-6=63, 2 Iain Murchie 70-6=64, 3 Neil Young 69-5=64 BIH over I Bremner. Best Scratch Neil Young 69 BIH over Stuart Campbell. Magic twos Dougie Macfarlane @5th, Stuart Campbell @13th and 14th, Alan Smith, Iain Murchie and Ian Bremner all @ 16th. Hole 17 drawn – rollover continues

Sunday July 19. 1 Serg El Adm 71-15= 56, 2 Robbie Calder 68-8=60, 3 Lee Dutton 85-20 = 65. Best scratch R Calder 68. Magic twos Iain Murchie @4th and 16th, Iain Bremner @13th, Robbie Calder @16th.

Fixtures Sunday July 26, Stableford Sweep 0.30am and 12noon starts. Thursday July 30, Summer Cup, make up own groups and see starter for times Saturday August 1, Lifeboat Competition & Dan Crawford Salver (Stableford), draw at 12.30pm, make up own groups and see starter for times.

Sheet for Thomson Cup Matchplay in Clubhouse – if interested add names to sheet for draw.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday July 15, The Jim Pirie Quaich. Eighteen played in damp conditions but, thankfully, no persistent rain. Scoring was not quite as spectacular as recent outings and CSS stayed at 63/36 Stableford points. The top of the leaderboard bore a striking resemblance last Sunday’s with Jamie Macpherson winning, again, by one shot this time from David Brookens, John Pennycott and Kevin Jackson.

Result: 1 Jamie Macpherson (5) 38 pts, 2 David Brookens (12)37 acb, 3 John Pennycott (12)37 acb, 4 Kevin Jackson (10)37. Jamie bagged a magic two @2nd while Graeme Crichton did likewise @15th.

Sunday July 19, Nestor’s Jug. A total of 21 played in this popular holiday season Stableford and it was nice to see so many old friends back on the course following the easing of the lockdown. The blustery wind and having the pins moved back to more challenging positions restored some of the course’s defences and scoring was such that CSS went out to 64/35 Stableford points.

Result: 1 Brian Murray (9) 36 pts, 2 Neil Lucas (12) 35 acb, 3 Jamie Macpherson (5) 35 acb, 4 Dave Hackett (14) 35. Scott Adair and Neil McKechnie bagged magic twos @2nd and @7th respectively but creditable as those were they were roundly trumped by Ronnie Mann’s two 8th.

Fixtures: Saturday July 25, The Ballantyne Cup. Sunday July 26, The Eric Wood Stableford. Wednesday July 29, The Betty Black Cup. Until further notice there will be no draws for partners and members should arrange their own groupings.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday July 15, June Brandon and Summer Cup, 33 played, CSS 64. 1 Jimmy Armit 76-13=63, 2 Kenny McMillan 79-15=64, 3 Greg McCrae 70-5=65. Scratch Ewan McKinnon 68.

Sunday July 19, Marchioness of Graham Trophy, Bogey competition, 25 played, CSS 1 up. 1 Tam McNab (13) 3 up, 2 Terry Raeside (12) 2 up acb, 3 Iain MacDonald (7) 2 up acb.

Fixtures: Sunday July 26, Belhaven Medal. Wednesday July 29, Summer Cup.

Keen golfer Allan Napier send us this picture taken at the weekend from Corrie golf course looking up to The Devils’ Punchbowl. He said: ‘A recent landslip seems to have left the impression of a golfer waiving his golf club, as he celebrates sinking a putt.

Can you spot him?’ NO_B30golf01