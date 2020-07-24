… and watch out for dolphins too!

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

This year’s Sea Watch National Whale and Dolphin Watch takes place from tomorrow (Saturday) until Sunday August 2, and members of the public are being asked to help.

Collecting data about our resident cetaceans has never been more important. Rising sea surface temperatures and anthropogenic activities have been impacting marine species in the British waters for many years now. The most recent human lockdown has most certainly had an effect on marine species, which is also worth investigating.

Last year’s Watch revealed an impressive 13 separate species of whales and dolphins in British waters, and the highest (more than 2,000) ever recorded number of cetacean sightings. Scotland recorded the highest number of sightings particularly along the western coast and on the Inner and Outer Hebrides.

No previous experience is needed; anyone who is in the UK and near the sea during the event and wants to help can. All that people need to take part is safe access to the coast, patience, a lot of enthusiasm, binoculars, a copy of the Sea Watch recording forms and a cetacean identification guide (downloadable from the Sea Watch website).

However, in order to ensure everyone follows UK-government Covid-19 restrictions and to comply with social distancing rules, Sea Watch advises people to conduct watches individually or with a member of their household, unless government guidelines instruct otherwise by the time of the event.