Announcements – July 24, 2020

DIAMOND WEDDING

LAUDER – WATSON – On 23rd July, 1960 at St Columba’s Church, Helensburgh, John Lauder to Ann Watson. Brodick residents for the last twenty years. Love and congratulations on sixty wonderful years together, from Margaret, Eric, Elizabeth & William and Iain, Sarah, Max, Beth & Rosie.

DEATHS

MULHOLLAND – Janet (née Mackinnon), Janet, wife of the late Duncan Mulholland, died peacefully at home at Torrylinn Farm, Kilmory aged 91 years. Funeral service at Kilmory cemetery 12:00 noon on Monday, 27th July. Hearse will leave Kilmory Public Hall at 11:45am. Funeral private due to circumstances.

MCMURDO – Nan (née Scoular) MBE, passed away peacefully on 12th July, aged 69. Beloved wife of Ian, much loved mum to Jillian and Derek and devoted granny to her grandchildren.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

SMITH – Derek. Brian, Catriona and the Smith family would like to thank friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy during their recent bereavement. There are many people to whom we are indebted for their support and advice during the past few months: the wonderful Care at Home team, community nurses, doctors and staff at the Arran Medical Group and Arran War Memorial Hospital, Kate Jenks and Caroline McGinlay. Grateful thanks also to David and Clair Hendry and Mrs Jean Hunter for her words of comfort at Sannox Cemetery.