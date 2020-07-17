What’s On – week 29

Every day

Eco Savvy & Co-op food share at Big Co, Brodick and Lamlash                         8.15pm

Wednesday (one week only)

Savvy Film Club: The Need to Grow followed by Director Q&A (all online)   7pm

Thursday

Free online Arran Water Workshop by Eco Savvy & Home Energy Scotland 7.30pm

 

 

 