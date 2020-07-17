The Douglas takes its time

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

One major hotel not yet open is The Douglas in Brodick after bosses took the decision to wait until Friday July 31 to reopen their doors to guests, diners, and those looking for a casual drink in the bar and newly extended beer garden.

Inside, new see-through screens have been erected at the bar and between tables using the new one metre+ distance rules. The a la carte lunch and dinner menus will be available from noon to 9pm daily for which bookings can be made for up to eight guests per table in either the bar or the bistro.

Hotel manager Kate Russell said: ‘We have taken a little more time to ensure we can safely implement all the guideline measures published by the Scottish Government on July 9 and can’t wait to welcome our new and returning guests from July 31.

‘As expected, we have had to make a number of tweaks to our operation in order to comply with the guidelines and ensure our staff and customers are safely protected. Please be assured we will contact all future guests prior to arrival to advise of the changes and what to expect, but for now we wish you the very best of health and look forward to welcoming you to our island where the beautiful mountain scenery, fresh air, gentle sea breezes and warm welcome awaits.’

Meanwhile, the Brodick Bunkhouse will be open from the same date but only for family households or social bubble groups up to a maximum of 12 for a fixed price of £300 total stay per night.

Other hotels still to open include the Lamlash Bay and Blackwaterfoot Lodge.