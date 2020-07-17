Opening of churches on Arran not imminent

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

There will be no imminent reopening of public worship at the Church the Scotland on Arran as the islands three ministers explain in an open letter to all church goers.

Sir,

We would like to give an update on the situation of the Church of Scotland on Arran. As we are moving through phase 3 of the Scottish government’s road map, the First Minister announced on July 9 that churches could open from this week for prayer, worship and contemplation. It was also announced that numbers will be ‘strictly limited’ and no building will be allowed to have more than 50 people. However, the need to maintain two metre social distancing means greatly reducing our capacity and many of our buildings will not be able to accommodate a number as high as 50.

However, the Presbytery of Ardrossan has instructed all churches within its bounds not to open before August 16. That does not mean that we will be opening them as there is a great deal of work to be done before we can safely open for worship. Each church must write a risk assessment. We must have in place a robust cleaning regime. We must have social distancing worked out and clearly marked out with adequate signage and hand sanitisers in place. There is also a building checklist to complete. If the present restrictions continue, worship will be very different as there will be no hymn singing, no teas or coffee after the service and we will all be keeping our distance from one another.

When we have fully met all these requirements, we need to seek Presbytery’s permission to open and when we do open, we will need to continue to ensure that our buildings can welcome back members and friends and give them an environment that is as safe and secure as it can be.

Yours,

Rev Angus Adamson

Rev Lily McKinnon

Rev Elizabeth Watson

Lamlash Parish Church is unlikely reopen before mid August.