Bay Queen for a day

These may be unusual times but the Bay Queen tradition goes on. Whiting Bay fun week may be cancelled but a special ceremony was held to give this year’s Bay Queen Rosie McNamara a day to remember. Here she is with last year’s Queen Annie West who also played the pipes for the ceremony. Full story and more pictures see pages 10 and 11. 01_B29queen01