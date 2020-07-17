Arran Banner golf – week 29

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Sunday July 5, The Whiting Bay Improvements Stableford. Nine played on a day that started out poorly and went downhill with heavy rain starting mid morning. The early starters very definitely had the best of it.

1 Neil Lucas (13)39pts, 2 Gus MacLeod (14)38, 3 Douglas Auld (20)36,

4 Nicol Auld (5)35. CSS stayed at 63/36 points and there were no magic twos scored.

Wednesday July 8, Summer Trophy, 19 played. CSS 62. 1 Nicol Auld (5)57 and lowest gross, 2 Kevin Jackson (10)59, 3 John Pennycott (12)60, 4 Neil Lucas (13)60 acb. Magic twos Nicol Auld @2nd; Nicol Auld, Douglas Auld, Jamie Macpherson and Kevin McAleney @4th.

Sunday July 12, The Raymond Curtis Salver. 18 played and continuing the recent trend of fine scoring CSS came down to 62. 1 Jamie Macpherson (5)59 acb and lowest gross, 2 Neil Lucas (12)59, 3 David Brookens (13)60, 4 Wolfi Kroner (13)63. Sandy Pringle scored the only magic two of the day @4th.

Fixtures: Sunday July 19, Nestor’s Jug Stableford (white tees); Wednesday July 22, The McLintock Cup (rescheduled from July 15). Until further notice there will be no draws for partners and members should arrange their own groupings.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday July 8, May Brandon and Summer Cup, 40 played, CSS 64. 1 Greg McCrae

68-5=63, 2 Tam McNab 77-13=64 acb, 3 John May 84-20=64 acb. Scratch Greg McCrae 68.

Sunday July 12, British Legion Cup, Stableford, 31 played, CSS 34 points (reduction only). 1 Greg McCrae (5)38pts, 2 Ewan McKinnon (Scr) 36pts, 3 Ross Duncan (3)35pts.

Fixtures: Sunday July 19, Marchioness of Graham Trophy. Wednesday July 22, July Brandon and Summer Cup.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday July 9, Summer Cup CSS 64. par 64. 1 Ian Bremner 66-9=57, 2 Paul Cowan 65-6=59, 3 Neil Young 67-6=61. Best scratch Paul Cowan 65. Magic twos Neil Young@ 5th, Ian Bremner@16th, Derek Harrison @16th

Sunday July 12, Sunday Sweep – non counting for handicap. 1 R Calder 70-8=62, 2

I Bremner 72-7=65, 3 I Murchie 72-6=66 BIH over A Crawford. Best scratch R Calder 70, magic twos D Harrison @16th

Fixtures: Sunday July 19, Sunday Sweep 9.30am and 12 noon starts. Thursday July 23, Summer Cup, make up own groups, see starter for times.