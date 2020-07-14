Announcements – July 17, 2020

DEATHS

MCQUEEN – Alan David. Peacefully passed away at Arran War Memorial Hospital on the morning of 2nd July 2020. Alan David McQueen, husband, father, brother, friend. “Shine on his path loves light. While he is walking in the night”

SMITH – July 4th 2020, peacefully at Arran Memorial Hospital, Lily dearly beloved wife of John and much loved mother of John, Billy, Brenda and Jacqueline. Mother-in-law to Rhona, Jacqui and Alistair. Proud gran of Leona, Cameron, Connor, Taylor, Lauren, Scott and Kerr. Great gran to Miles and Faith. Private family cremation due to current restrictions.

WATT – It is with much sadness that Glenda, Shauna and Thomas announce that their beloved nanna Greta Watt, age 90 years, passed away on 3rd July 2020 at Montrose House, Brodick. She was nanna also to her great grandchildren Talor, Morgan, Lucy, Irvin, Megan and Bessie. The grief of losing her son Tom, in March this year was too much to bear. Many thanks to Arran War Memorial Hospital, Lynne McVicar and Arran nurses, Montrose House, Isabelle McDonald, Kirsty West, Danny Watkins, Angus Adamson and Co-Op Funeralcare. Nanna you are at peace now. Funeral 11.00 am on Monday 13th July at Brodick New Cemetery.

RIP Auntie Greta.

If it is true that you can die of a broken heart then that is what happened to my Auntie Greta, when young Thomas died, she missed him every single day. On the days she remembered he’d died, she was sad and days when she’d forgot it was like a whole new grief experience. She loved her grandchildren and they loved her, she was so proud of all that they have achieved with their lives and her face lit up when she told you what they had been up to. She fell out her bed in the caravan and ended up in the hospital but we could still see her from the ward window, she loved the chat. She went into Montrose and we didn’t see her again, only phone calls. She was 90, ate Lawson’s fried sausages every day, ate butter and cream, had 4 teaspoons of sugar in her tea made with loose tea, social services tried to get her to eat a healthy diet, she was having none of it, Ayrshire new potatoes with salt and butter and she loved to sook on tic tacs all day! I regret not being more of a help to her and only started going to see her when Tommy died and I will miss her stories of growing up in the Southend, the jobs she had, the life she had with her love, Uncle Tommy. She said the nurses with masks had muzzles on, she told me the wee boy was in hospital-Boris Johnston, she loved the Queen – we‘re just the same. I took Loc up one night with me and she told him I’d a different man with me every time I was up there! Rest in peace Auntie Greta a life well lived, hope you’ve met up with your boys now xx

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

BUNYAN – The family of the late Margaret Bunyan would like to thank everyone for their cards, letters, phone calls and expressions of sympathy received during their recent bereavement. Special thanks to all at Montrose and Cumbria Lodge Care Homes, Rev. Jean Hunter for graveside service, Eleanor for beautiful flowers and Clair and David Hendry for funeral services. At peace now mum with dad.