Arran Banner Golf – week 28, 2020

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday July 1, Summer Trophy. A total of 12 played in the second Summer Trophy round of the season. The morning players had the pleasure of damp weather and midges while those brave enough to venture out in the evening had to contend with persistent rain. No surprise perhaps that the ‘places’ went to early starters with Douglas Graham scoring a fine net 59 yet winning only on a countback from John Pennycott.

1 Douglas Graham 14, 59, ACB and lowest gross, 2 John Pennycott 14, 59, 3 David Brookens 12, 64, 4 Wolfi Korner 13, 66. CSS stayed at 63. Magic Twos, Jamie Macpherson at 4th and 17th, Douglas Auld at 17th.

Fixtures: Sunday July 12, The Raymond Curtis Salver. Wednesday July 15, The McLintock Cup. For the duration of the current pandemic there will be no draws. Players are to make up their own groupings and the maximum grouping allowed is three balls. Scores are to be submitted electronically to WBGCClubhouse@gmail.com. See the club website for further details.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday July 1, March Brandon and Summer Cup, 29 played, CSS 64. Gordon Hendry 67-6=61, Derek Roxburgh 72-9=63, Alastair Dobson 76-12=64, ACB, scratch, Ewan McKinnon 65.

Sunday July 5, April Brandon, 25 played, CSS 65. Kenny McMillan 81-15=66, Jim Reid 86-19=67, ACB, Jimmy Armit 80-13=67, ACB, scratch, Ewan McKinnon 69.

Fixtures: Sunday July 12, British Legion Cup. Wednesday July 15, June Brandon and Summer Cup.

An unusual view of Brodick Golf Course taken in the 1930’s and showing a section of the older course which eventually became the Ormidale Sports Park. Photo: Russell Duncan. No_B28GolfX01