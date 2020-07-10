Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 28

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday July 15, 2000

Sports field open

The official opening of the new Shiskine Valley sports field was held on Saturday July 8 ahead of the annual sports day which was not favoured by the weather this year.

The Shiskine Valley Trust was founded in 1991 by the late Robin Crawford to coordinate developments within the valley, and the sports field is the first project to be completed after three years work.

In all £12,000 was raised by the Shiskine Valley Sports Committee and other organisations, and the land was made available by the Robertson family. Another £15,450 was awarded by the sportscotland lottery fund and money was also give by Argyll and Islands Enterprise. However, this is not the end of the fundraising as the Trust must pay for the maintenance of the field.

The Crawford family in front of the beautiful wooden seat in memory of Robin Crawford which was unveiled at the opening ceremony. 01_B28tweY01

Senior football champions at the Shsikine sports day, Loci’s Layabouts. 01_B28tweY02

Competitors in the four legged race get themselves in tangle at an obstacle at the sports day. 01_B28tweY03

Two Arran ladies who have proved themselves to be sharpshooters this week. On the left Jill Hollick of Dippen who won the ladies’ high gun section in the Jura Open Clay Shoot, in fact she beat all the men as well. On the right, Shiona Murchie became Lamlash ladies’ golf champion and at 16 the first ‘Miss’ to do so. 01_B28tweY04 and 01_B28tweY05

Young performers at the Celebration of Youth concert, with organiser Moira Stark, held in the drawing room at Brodick Castle last weekend. 01_B28twe06

Happy treasure hunters on Kildonan beach held as part of Kildonan Fun Week on Monday. 01_B28twe07