Alice and the Brae Salon celebrate 40 year anniversary

Alice Anderson of the Brae Salon in Blackwaterfoot is celebrating 40-years of business this week.

It was 40 years ago that Lawrence Crawford gave her the opportunity to open the salon and as Alice says, ‘I have never looked back.’ Over the years Alice has worked at the Douglas Hotel with her aunt Catherine Smith, then briefly on my own there but it is at Blackwaterfoot that she has amassed a large and loyal client base who depend on her for all aspects of hairdressing and styling options, finishing and beauty treatments.

Alice said: ‘Thanks to all my clients past, present and future present for their support, it’s been great, hopefully I’ve still got a few years in me to continue!’

The Brae Salon will reopen on Wednesday July 15 and Alice, who will be adhering to Government restrictions at the salon, is looking forward to welcoming clients back again.

Alice Anderson celebrates the milestone with husband William and daughters Dawn Johnstone and Faye Anderson. No_B28Brae01