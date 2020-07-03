Scotland faces garden ‘tax’

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Experts are warning of an increase in prices of properties with gardens in Scotland as buyers clamour for homes with outside space after being cooped up for three months.

With lockdown coming to an end, a garden has been voted top of the property wish list, with over half – 55 per cent – in Scotland saying the garden is the most important thing to consider when buying a home, according to new research by mortgage broker firstmortgage.co.uk

Outside space has long been a desired commodity at our homes, but since lockdown was imposed it seems it has taken on a new importance for homeowners.

A whopping 81 per cent of Scots say they want to live somewhere with a garden, and over three quarters in a poll of 134 people say they value somewhere private so they can avoid other people and stay safe, while a quarter want somewhere they can have a barbecue.

David McGrail, compliance director at firstmortgage.co.uk said: ‘We could see buyers having to pay a premium to get homes with outside space in Scotland. A garden can go a long way to helping people feel relaxed in their property, especially during a prolonged period spent at home. The fact almost half say that moving to a property with a garden is important shows a change in what is desired in property post COVID.